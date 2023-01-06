SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

