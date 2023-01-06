Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Spok stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.