Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $151.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $240.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

