Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $151.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.64.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.3 %
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
