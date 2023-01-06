Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CCJ stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

