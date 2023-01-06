Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

