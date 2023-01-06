Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE TJX opened at $80.65 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

