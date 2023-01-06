Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 35,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

