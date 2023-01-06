StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.