Strs Ohio Acquires 164,610 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $47,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPN opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 463.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

