Strs Ohio Acquires 457 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $166.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.