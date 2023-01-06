Strs Ohio Acquires 67,526 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $34,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 533,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after purchasing an additional 522,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 251,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.