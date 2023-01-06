Strs Ohio Acquires 731 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $43,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 488,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,662,000 after acquiring an additional 57,446 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $726,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.