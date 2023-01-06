Strs Ohio Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,239,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

