Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $309.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $563.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

