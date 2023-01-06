Strs Ohio Buys 11,543 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $34,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

