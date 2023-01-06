Strs Ohio Buys 1,858 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 512,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 353.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

