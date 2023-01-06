Strs Ohio Buys 365 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

