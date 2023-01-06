Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $39,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $98.08 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.