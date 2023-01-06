Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,666 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $36,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

O opened at $63.39 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

