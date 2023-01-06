Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,059,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,233,000 after acquiring an additional 497,510 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

