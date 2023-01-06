Strs Ohio Has $30.97 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.39% of Jabil worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

