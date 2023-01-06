Strs Ohio Has $36.40 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.25% of Markel worth $36,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Markel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,353.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,280.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,236.37. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

