Strs Ohio Has $38.31 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

