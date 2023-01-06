Strs Ohio Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $48,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FDX stock opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

