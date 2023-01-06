Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MMC opened at $166.14 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

