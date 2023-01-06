Strs Ohio Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,455 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $73.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

