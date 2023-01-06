Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,679 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.37% of APA worth $41,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

