Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $45,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,532,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 9.7 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $208.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

