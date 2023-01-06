Strs Ohio Sells 118,484 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.45% of NiSource worth $46,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NiSource by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.