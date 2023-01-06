Strs Ohio Sells 130,868 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $40,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

