Strs Ohio Sells 55,000 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.5 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $343.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.75 and its 200 day moving average is $278.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.33.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

