Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $36,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of CSL opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

