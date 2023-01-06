Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.40

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 14396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $1,411,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 568,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

