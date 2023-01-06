Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Synopsys worth $78,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $315.04 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

