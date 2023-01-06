T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

