Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Critical Analysis

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tailwind Acquisition and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.69%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70% Eos Energy Enterprises -1,109.86% -2,650.45% -153.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 22.71 -$124.22 million ($3.55) -0.40

Tailwind Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

