TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) versus SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and TaskUs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 3.22 $19.30 million $0.70 22.07 TaskUs $760.70 million 2.19 -$58.70 million $0.40 42.63

Profitability

SciPlay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TaskUs. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SciPlay and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 2.66% 6.51% 5.00% TaskUs 4.63% 10.58% 5.31%

Risk & Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SciPlay and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 3 5 0 2.44 TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.13%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than SciPlay.

Summary

TaskUs beats SciPlay on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

