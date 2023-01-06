Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,076 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $94,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 129.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 50.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. StockNews.com raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

NYSE:TTM opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

