Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,739,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

