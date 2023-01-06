Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Telos to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley downgraded Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.43.

Telos stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Telos has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telos by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Telos by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

