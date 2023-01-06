TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS by 0.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.