Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

