Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.85% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $127,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 910.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 359,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

