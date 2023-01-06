Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $59.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.16. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

