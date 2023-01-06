Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

