Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 789 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 167.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,820,000 after acquiring an additional 132,125 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

