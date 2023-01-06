Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 5,150 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,505,643 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

