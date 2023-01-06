Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 22.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 8.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

