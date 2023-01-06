Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

