Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 470 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.